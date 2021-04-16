  1. Home
Make your own AU fanfiction and we’ll tell you which KPop idol will play the lead in your story!

Take the quiz and find out now.
3939 reads
A quiz that lets you create your own story and leads you to your fictional soulmate? This is it! For the hours you’ve spent perfecting your fanfiction story or searching to find the perfect ones for you, we’ve got your back. Up until now, you were only dreaming of what your story as a Y/N would be like with your ultimate bias, but with this quiz, we’re giving you a chance to make it happen too! 

 

So what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now and see for yourself which male KPop idol will be your love interest in an alternate universe! And with the prompts we have already given to you, you might as well get started on that fanfiction story you’ve been delaying for too long!

 

 

Also Read: QUIZ: As BTS fans mark 8 years with Jungkook, we challenge you to guess the BTS video based on JK's expression

 

Which idol did you get? Share your answers with us in the comments below and also drop some recommendations for your favourite fanfiction! 

Credits :News1

