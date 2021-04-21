  1. Home
Make your own burger and we'll tell you which Run BTS episode you should watch

Choose your BTS Burger, fries and soda combo and we will tell you which Run BTS episode. Play quiz now.
1970 reads Mumbai
Make your own burger and we'll tell you which Run BTS episode you should watch
It was just two days back that McDonald's announced an exciting celebrity collaboration with BTS - a limited edition offer with a specially curated BTS Meal. BTS Meal includes a scrumptious order of 10 piece chicken McNuggets, medium french fries and coke along with a sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauce specially developed by the McDonald's Korean franchise. BTS Meal will be available in India in June in Delhi on June 1 and in Mumbai on June 4 for only a specific time.

Now imagine this ideal scenario, you are tucked in your couch with your BTS Meal. You have a day off to binge-watch your favourite Run BTS episodes while relishing the BTS Meal you just ordered! Sounds good right? We have something exciting for you. All you have to do is build your ideal burger with a patty of your choice, topping, your favourite cheese, a side dish and finally a dessert! Also, do you intend to share your burger with your friend or not! Answer these questions and we will reveal which Run BTS episode you should watch! Sounds easy? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz now:

Meanwhile, May is an exciting month for another reason too. BTS is touted to make a comeback in May. Though it is not officially confirmed, we are excited!

Which Run BTS episode did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below. 

