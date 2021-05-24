Make your own pizza and we’ll tell you the TXT member your personality matches with the most!

Take our fun TXT quiz now!

Going out with friends and eating a pizza or going over to a friend’s home and ordering one - might be one of the many yearnings one would have right now. Not to forget the hunger pangs that hit you in the middle of the night! Those hunger pangs can only be satisfied with the cheesy, meaty pizzas. Only rare, special things get a chance to be on the same level of love as the delectable round thing. For MOAs, it’s pizza and the boy group, Tomorrow X Together.

Since TXT are making a comeback with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, we thought why not check which member would like which pizza better. If you have been a fan for long, you definitely would know who likes Hawaiian (Pineapple) pizza and who doesn’t! But before we start the quiz, let’s know a bit more about them! TXT debuted in 2018 under HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) and was the second group after the global superstars BTS. They are considered their dongsaengs and both the groups’ fans lived to see them interact with each other publicly.

Due to the high expectations that BTS had set, TXT debuted under immense pressure and had all eyes on them, only to emerge as monster rookies. Their album charted on top from the very beginning, as each of the members have a distinct style to them. In just three years, the 5-member group has achieved many things, broken records and won multiple awards too.

Now that we know a bit about them, let’s jump on to the quiz!

