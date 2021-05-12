Make your own Ramyeon and we'll predict what kind of song Butter will be

Make some Ramyeon and we will reveal some interesting predictions about BTS' upcoming track Butter.

The countdown has begun! We are 9 days away from BTS' comeback song, Butter! Butter will be BTS' second-English single, after the mega-success of their 2020, pop-disco track, Dynamite. On April 27, BTS dropped a live, ASMR style animation video on their official YouTube channel. Since then, BTS members have been charming ARMY with their smooth and exquisite visuals in the teaser videos and then the OT7 concept image, unveiling their brand-new expensive style and hair colours!

Butter is highly anticipated by fans, especially after the mega-success of Dynamite. There are also numerous theories floating around, speculating what kind of track Butter will be. Wild speculations say that Butter will is an old-school hip-hop track! In their statement, HYBE shared that 'Brimming with the inimitable charm of BTS, Butter will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY.' BTS' concept photos and teaser videos aren't helping the cause either! But, how about we reveal what kind of track Butter will be? Well, make your ideal bowl of Korean-style Ramyeon, and we will reveal what kind of track, Butter will be? Sounds simple? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

BTS are all set to premiere Butter for the first time on television at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! BTS members will take centre-stage as performers for the fourth year now. BTS is currently in the running for four different awards at the upcoming ceremony, marking the most nominations they’ve ever received in a single year for a Billboard Music Awards show. BTS is nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (Dynamite). BTS will release Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and will take centre-stage at Billboard Music Awards on May 23 at 8 pm ET.

