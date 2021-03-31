Make your perfect sandwich and we will reveal which song you should stream from Bambi

Let's celebrate the release of Baekhyun's mini-album Bambi! Make your perfect sandwich and we will reveal which track from Bambi you will be streaming. Take the quiz now.

Happy Baekhyun day! No, it isn't his birthday, but we are celebrating the release of his third mini-album, Bambi! Bambi released on March 30 at 6 pm KST, with an accompanying cinema-style music video by the same name. Bambi is Baekhyun's first solo album in Korea since Delight, which was released in May 2020. Bambi opened to a thunderous response from fans and EXO-Ls across the world. Fans, worldwide have loved it and the album has been doing very well on streaming and charts!

This EP consists of a total of 6 tracks titled Love Scene, Bambi, All I Got, Amusement Park, Privacy and Cry For Love. The title track, Bambi is a stylish neo-noir style cinematic music video, a far cry from its cute sounding name! Baekhyun collaborated with composer DEEZ and singer-songwriter SAAY. To celebrate Bakehyun's new album, we decided to host a cool sandwich party! All you have to do is, custom-make your ideal sandwich, choose a bread of your choice, some filling, your preferred cheese and finally the perfect condiment to enjoy with. Finally, we will reveal, which track from the album you should be streaming first. Sounds simple, what are you waiting for? Make your perfect sandwich now!

You can take the test below:

Are you happy with the results? What song did you get?

