The makeover you give your wardrobe will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK has not only wowed the music industry but also fans worldwide with their multi-talented skills. After making a smashing debut with their song Whistle, band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have never looked back, in fact, have only gotten bigger and bigger over the past 5 years. They’ve collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and so many more, they’ve also had their own Netflix show and made history at Coachella 2018 as the first all-female Korean band to ever take the stage!

The girls are also rising fashion stars and influencers thanks to their social media presence and their cult-like fandom BLINKS. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like, scroll down to see!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ