Makers of Money Heist 5 on the Professor spin off: We would have to create a new universe

Money Heist makers reveal if they will ever make a spin-off on the mastermind character of Professor. Read further to know their take on the spin-off or a prequel.

Money Heist Season 5 is one of the most awaited series of 2021 considering the show garners a huge audience and has become an internet phenomenon over the course of four seasons. Money Heist’s season 5 will be released in a unique format with volume one dropping on a major streaming platform on September 3 while volume 2 will arrive on December 3. In the Spanish crime drama, one of the most popular and beloved characters is that of the professor played by Alvaro Morte. Money Heist director and executive producer Jesus Colmenar spoke to Indian Express about what could happen with the professor’s backstory.

“Would I do a spin-off of The Professor? Maybe, but it’s already in Money Heist. I mean: his story, his reasons, his why… is already going to be told in Money Heist. Spin-offs (work) of a very secondary character who attracts a lot of attention work, and you can create a new series based on their story,” said Jesus. Showrunner Alex Pina expressed her take and said, “When you make a spin-off, it has to be about a totally different universe, and you have to put the focus elsewhere. On the one hand, you could make a spin-off of every character in Money Heist because they all have enough for a series, but at the same time I think that Money Heist already tells their stories.”

Jesus mentioned that a spin-off could be made on any of the characters from the show because they have got many layers and rich backstories. “But we would have to create a new universe. So, the answer is yes, but it depends,” said Jesus on the professor spin-off.

