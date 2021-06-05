Makers of ‘Money Heist’ speak on ending the show with season 5: We’ve exhausted some of the characters

Money Heist is ending its golden run with season 5 and makers justify their decision by talking about exhausting some of the characters, emotional arcs, and much more. Scroll further to know what they said.

Money Heist will be running its final season soon but in a unique format. The fifth and final season of the show will be released in two separate parts towards the end of 2021. Part one of the show will begin streaming on September 3 on a leading OTT platform while part 2 will be released on December 3. According to a report in Indian Express, the makers of the show got together on a virtual visit from Spain and discussed why they chose to end the golden run of the show with the fifth season.

Speaking about closing the emotional arcs for some of the characters on the show, Money Heist showrunner and Executive Producer Álex Pina said, “We’ve made over 2,000 minutes of fiction with two heists. I think we’ve exhausted some of the characters’ emotional arcs and their arcs of transformation. We’ve told a lot and I think it’s a good time to stop. It’s a very climatic season and I think it’s always better to leave sooner rather than later.” Director, Executive Producer, and core team member, Jesús Colmenar further mentioned, “We have many examples in international fiction of series that we think dragged on too long.”

Jesús Colmenar believes that one of the smartest things to do with the series is at its peak of global success “is to leave with a bang and make a season that is very special in many ways.” He further mentioned that the upcoming season is going to be the culmination of all the arcs as the makers have decided to put all their eggs in one basket and go out with a bang.

