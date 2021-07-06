Malaika Arora gets THIS from beau Arjun Kapoor as she gives his Bhoot Police poster a shoutout

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared his first look as 'Chiraunji' from the upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora shared the same on her social media handle and for it, she got a sweet gesture from Arjun.

It was an exciting start to the week for Arjun Kapoor as he shared his first look from the upcoming film, Bhoot Police on social media. Not just this, it was also revealed that the film will release directly on DisneyPlus Hotstar instead of theatres. Amid this, Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora also gave him a sweet shoutout by sharing his first look poster as 'Chiraunji' on her social media handle with all her fans. Impressed by her gesture, Arjun had a sweet response for his girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun reposted Malaika's special shoutout for his Bhoot Police first look. However, he added his own twist to it with a heart emoji. Well, the cute PDA between the couple has surely impressed one and all. This is not the first time that Malaika has praised or given a shoutout to Arjun's projects. Previously too, she has used social media to praise his work and films. Well, this cute exchange between Malaika and Arjun always ends up becoming a highlight for their fans.

Take a look:

To recall, last year, during the shoot of Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh, Malaika had gone on a trip with Arjun to Dharamshala and photos of the couple from the hill station had gone viral on social media.

Recently, on Arjun's birthday, Malaika joined him for a date and clicked a photo of the actor that he shared on his handle with a sweet caption for his friends, family and ladylove. Arjun had written, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me.My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)"

Just after this special post, a picture of Arjun and Malaika from the same hotel went viral on social media where the two were seen celebrating a 'special day'.

Meanwhile, Arjun's film, Bhoot Police will also star Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

