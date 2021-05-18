Malaika Arora gives a shout out to beau Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi root for him

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a special poster of Arjun Kapoor's film Sardar Ka Grandson as it was released today. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor clicked a selfie as they geared up to enjoy the film.

For Arjun Kapoor, Tuesday came with a special vibe as his film Sardar Ka Grandson released on Netflix and well, all his family members seemed to be stoked about it. As soon as the film began streaming on the OTT platform, Arjuns's lady love, Malaika Arora shared a special post for it. Not just Arjun's girlfriend, even his family including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others rooted for the actor and his project.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a poster of the film featuring Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta and other cast members. The caption on the poster read as, "Now Streaming". On the other hand, Anshula also shared the same poster and rooted for her brother. Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a cute selfie while standing with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney in front of the TV. On the Tv in their background, we could see Sardar Ka Grandson playing. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, "Now streaming the only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson."

Take a look:

Anshula wrote on her Instagram story, "We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now. And this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too."

The film features Rakul, Arjun and Neena Gupta in the lead role while John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari appear in a cameo performance. The film is helmed by debutante director Kaashvi Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The songs from the film have managed to leave audiences in awe and it is Neena Gupta's grandmom act that many have been looking forward to seeing. The film was released on Netflix on Tuesday.

Also Read|Sardar Ka Grandson Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta film hits closer but misses the mark

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×