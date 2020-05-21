Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on making Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked: It's an exciting break

Roshan Mathew, who starred in Malayalam film Moothon co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, calls his stint in Choked his 'most memorable filmmaking experience' so far.

After entertaining us with the binge-worthy Netflix dramas such as Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Anurag Kashyap is all set to bring his next Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai to the streaming platform. The first look of Choked was released just a few days ago by the director and it has definitely intrigued scores of netizens. Starring Mirziya fame Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, the film is set to release on 5 June.

While Saiyami was last seen in the gripping series Special Ops, this will be Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew's Bollywood debut. Roshan, who starred in Malayalam film Moothon co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, calls his stint in Choked an 'exciting break' and his 'most memorable filmmaking experience' so far.

"I wasn't directly in contact with AK but I was surprised when he gave me a call after seeing my performance in Moothon at the editing table. In the same the conversation, he spoke about the script of Choked, expressing his interest in casting me," revealed Roshan to The Hindu in an interview.

Speaking about his character in the Netflix original, Roshan said, "It's really an exciting break for me. Choked revolves around a middle-class couple in Mumbai, both of whom struggle in their own ways. I play Sushanth Pillai, who aspires to make it big as a musician, specifically as a guitarist, one day. He's actually a Tamilian who found his way to the big city of Mumbai looking for a breakthrough. We see him coping with his failures and insecurities." The actor also added that speaking Hindi wasn't a task since he lived in Mumbai for a few years.

The trailer of Choked is out now and has opened largely to positive reviews. Check it out below:

Credits :The Hindu

