Malcolm & Marie: Zendaya and John David Washington‘s twisted love story stuns fans in film’s first trailer

Zendaya and John David Washington‘s Malcolm & Marie just dropped its first trailer and it is nothing as expected! Scroll down to watch.

Zendaya and John David Washington‘s upcoming two-person film Malcolm & Marie, which was famously shot fully amidst the peak of the pandemic, has just released it’s first trailer. Written and directed by Zendaya’s Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The movie’s making process reportedly followed all safety and health guidelines in line to COVID 19.

For the unversed, the film Malcolm & Marie centres around a filmmaker and his girlfriend who come back home following a celebratory movie premiere. But the evening suddenly takes a dramatic and shocking turn when revelations about their relationships begin to unravel, testing their relationship. While the movie is slated to release on Netflix on February 5, watch the trailer below till then.

If you missed it, back in July 2020, Zendaya opened up about how the team made a whole movie amidst the pandemic when most film and TV shoots were still shut down in an interview with Deadline. For the set, the team decided to film on location at the Feldman Architecture's Caterpillar House, a site that was chosen for its ability to provide privacy to the cast and crew.

Strict measures were implemented throughout filming, with the stars acting as their own costume department, among other roles. Through detailed and impeccable planning, the cast and crew were able to make what is believed to be the first film to be made from beginning to end during the pandemic. The Greatest Showman star Zendaya confirmed the project on back in July, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Washington with the caption, Malcolm & Marie.

ALSO READ: Zendaya and John David Washington filmed Malcolm & Marie in a few weeks time amidst Coronavirus; Here’s how

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×