'Malicious slander': SM Entertainment hits back at bullying allegations against Hearts2Hearts’ Ian; says 'Without...'

SM Entertainment is making it clear that it will not tolerate malicious rumors or defamatory remarks aimed at its newly debuted girl group, Hearts2Hearts. Following the rapid spread of allegations against member Ian, the agency has officially begun legal proceedings to combat false information and protect its artists.

On February 26, SM Entertainment released a strong statement addressing the issue. According to Soompi, “We have identified the circulation of false information, defamatory remarks, and malicious content targeting our artists Hearts2Hearts. In response, we have initiated legal procedures to address these violations”, the company declared.

The agency further emphasized that spreading unverified claims or manipulating information is a serious legal offense. “The creation and spread of unverified rumors or manipulated claims constitute clear violations of the law. We firmly state that we will take strong legal action without any leniency or settlement against such illegal activities”, SM Entertainment added. The company reassured fans that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions to protect the group from harm.

The controversy erupted shortly after Hearts2Hearts’ debut when an anonymous post began circulating on social media, accusing Ian of having a violent and problematic past. The post, reportedly written by a former classmate, detailed incidents where Ian allegedly engaged in bullying, aggressive behavior, and was associated with a troublesome peer group.

The post contained sharp criticism, which quickly went viral, leading to intense online discussions, with some demanding an official response from Ian or SM Entertainment. Others, however, questioned the authenticity of the accusations and cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

This is not the first time a newly debuted idol has faced sudden and unverified allegations. In recent years, the K-pop industry has seen numerous artists become targets of anonymous claims, often without substantial evidence.

By swiftly responding with legal action, SM Entertainment is demonstrating its firm stance on protecting its artists. The company stressed that it will not hesitate to take further legal measures against those who continue to spread harmful misinformation or engage in defamation. As the situation unfolds, fans have expressed strong support for Hearts2Hearts, urging people to wait for verified facts before believing unconfirmed online claims. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment remains committed to safeguarding its artists and ensuring their careers are not unfairly affected by baseless accusations.