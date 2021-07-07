  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malik’s Fahadh Faasil on how he chooses his projects: I never pick a character, I pick a narrative

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who will be seen in the upcoming film "Malik" talks about what intrigues him the most in a project while signing it.
6894 reads Mumbai
Malik’s Fahadh Faasil on how he chooses his projects: I never pick a character, I pick a narrative Malik’s Fahadh Faasil on how he chooses his projects: I never pick a character, I pick a narrative
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Rarely I think about work at home. Days when I think of work at home, such characters keep you awake and thinking all the time. It shouldn't happen because an actor should be just responsible about performing in front of the camera and not behind the camera," Fahadh told IANS.

He added: "Some sequences have had an impact but no such incident worth sharing." Fahadh says the narrative of a film, and not an individual character, matters to him.

"I never pick a character, I pick a narrative. I never function looking at a character. I need to be excited by the narrative. It doesn't matter how big or long or what the character is. For me, the connect I strike is narration of the story to the audience, and how my character is pitched to the audience," said the actor.

"If you look at my films, mostly all of them are author-backed. I just need to be there with solid presence of mind. I give it to my writer and directors who walk me through the part," added Fahadh, who will again be directed by Mahesh Narayanan in "Malik" after "C U Soon". Talking about "Malik", Fahadh says that the film has all elements to entertain.

"The film talks about the 30 years of stories of the community. It's a packed narrative for entertainment. There is politics, there is love, there is revenge and everything. We have not made any one thing loud. There is a bit of everything," he says about his upcoming film, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

Also read| Fahadh Faasil's Malik to release on July 15; Here's where you can watch

 

Credits :I.A.N.S, PIC CREDIT: FAHADH FAASIL/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Fahadh Faasil pens an emotional note on ‘Malik’ OTT release: It was designed for a theatrical experience
Fahadh Faasil's Irul to Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund; Inspiring Malayalam films to watch this weekend
Loki Ep 5 Takeaways: Mobius returns, Sylvie enchants her way to the world unknown & Alligator steals the show
Horror film The Vigil, from the makers of Paranormal Activity & Insidious, to digitally release in India
Esha Deol all set to make her digital debut with a crime drama; Will reunite with Ajay Devgn
Tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes are set to renew their partnership for OTT; Deets Inside