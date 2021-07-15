Malik Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens are praising Fahadh Faasil in Mahesh Narayanan’s gangster drama

Netizens are showering praise on Fahadh Faasil for his performance in the latest OTT release Malik.

One of the most popular stars in the Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil is back with an exciting narrative called ‘Malik’ which was recently released on a leading OTT platform. Malik is one of the most ambitious films in Fahadh’s career and the initial release plan was to put out the film in the theaters which changed to OTT due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. The numerous fans that Fahadh has garnered by opting for unusual narratives like ‘Joji’, ‘Bangalore Days’, and ‘Trance’ amongst others are excitedly streaming the film and garnering praise on their favorite star.

Fahadh Faasil had released a statement via social media about Malik skipping a theatrical release. He wrote, “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians, and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% ."

Take a look at the tweets:

#Malik is #FahadhFaasil u just nailed it again

Mahesh Narayanan direction and writing #malikonprime — (@absoluteharish) July 14, 2021

Dear @maheshNrayan,

You have taken an extremely sensitive subject and turned it into a Cult movie.

Mollywood has its Vetrimaran movie.#FahadhFaasil Onnumparayaanilla pic.twitter.com/1uw1oIG41t — Mubeen (@Man_Like_Mubeen) July 14, 2021

#Malik scores on all levels. Showstealer is the director #MaheshNarayanan himself . The craftsmanship with which he makes Ramadapally itself as the main character is masterclass. Fahad - Well yet another feather on his cap. Loosely inspired from real events #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/cqppoZKn8N — SNath (@2shambhunath) July 14, 2021

#Malik is a awesome watch. ,omg what a performance by #FahadhFaasil I don't know how he doing this every single time in every single movie. Cinimotogrqphy , direction , music & all Star performance all are good . That's why this movie is a must watch .

Stream Now @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/L8kjnHkCDu — Hariprasad (@_filmy_world) July 14, 2021

Scoring hat trick successes. #FahadhFaasil #MaheshNarayanan combo delivering an epic high quality stuff which overshadowed the script flaws. The visual, sound, colouring and performance standards are top notch. It deserved a theatre release for its sound design alone!!#Malik — Siva Mohan (@filmmakerof20s) July 14, 2021

Watched #Malikonprime

a Complete Kickass Show

Absolutely Rampage frm d Man itself called #FahadhFaasil#Malik Carving a place 4 itself as 1 of d Best films of d yr

Missed 1 of d Recent Best Theatre Experience..

Hat-trick hit for #MaheshNarayanan #antojoseph — Varunkochu (@Varunkochu) July 14, 2021

Further, in the statement, Fahadh revealed that releasing the film on OTT is a collective decision. “The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty, I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point, all that I can take responsibility for is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next,” wrote Fahadh.

Also Read| 5 reasons why Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan's crime drama Malik is a must watch

Share your comment ×