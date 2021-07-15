  1. Home
Malik Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens are praising Fahadh Faasil in Mahesh Narayanan’s gangster drama

Netizens are showering praise on Fahadh Faasil for his performance in the latest OTT release Malik.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:18 pm
Malik Twitter Review: Here's how netizens are praising Fahadh Faasil in Mahesh Narayanan's gangster drama
One of the most popular stars in the Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil is back with an exciting narrative called ‘Malik’ which was recently released on a leading OTT platform. Malik is one of the most ambitious films in Fahadh’s career and the initial release plan was to put out the film in the theaters which changed to OTT due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. The numerous fans that Fahadh has garnered by opting for unusual narratives like ‘Joji’, ‘Bangalore Days’, and ‘Trance’ amongst others are excitedly streaming the film and garnering praise on their favorite star.

Fahadh Faasil had released a statement via social media about Malik skipping a theatrical release. He wrote, “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians, and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% ."

Take a look at the tweets:

Further, in the statement, Fahadh revealed that releasing the film on OTT is a collective decision. “The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty, I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point, all that I can take responsibility for is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next,” wrote Fahadh.

