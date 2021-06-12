Mallika Dua pens an emotional note for mother Chinna Dua: I’m sorry I could not save you; You fought so hard

Mallika Dua took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note remembering her mother Padmavati Dua, who died after a long battle with Covid-19.

Actor-comedian Mallika Dua's mother, Dr Padmavati Dua passed away on Friday, after a long battle with Covid-19. Dr Dua, also known as Chinna Dua by her friends, was admitted to the hospital after contracting Coronavirus, along with her husband veteran journalist Vinod Dua. She was 61. Vinod Dua confirmed the sad news on his social media handle. He wrote on his Facebook account, “Chinna no more.” The unfortunate demise has left Mallika Dua heartbroken. She took to her Instagram stories and penned an emotional note, remembering her late mother.

She shared a note that reads, “She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My Amma I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You’re my whole life.” Mallika added It’s not about my loss and grief. It’s about a life cut short. I always knew I didn’t deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don’t know if I will ever be able to pray again.”

As soon as the news of Chinna Dua’s death broke out, condolence messages started pouring in from all the corners. While paying her respects, Actor-politician Bina Kak wrote in an Instagram post, “You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love.”

Take a look at Mallika Dua posts below:

On May 15, Chinna had shared her Covid-19 diagnosis with her followers on Instagram. She had written, “Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen's hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn't available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy.”

