Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua passes away after prolonged battle with COVID 19

The weekend has begun on a sad note as Mallika Dua's mother Padmavati Dua, also known as Chinna Dua, passed away on Friday due to COVID 19. The senior radiologist succumbed after a prolonged battle with the Coronavirus. She was 61. It was last month that she along with her husband and veteran journalist Vinod Dua were admitted to the hospital after being infected with COVID 19. Mallika too was detected with COVID 19 last month along with her parents. The news has left everyone close to the family in a state of grief and shock.

Politician and actress Bina Kak also took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news of Chinna Dua's demise. Sharing a photo of Mallika's mother, Bina wrote, "You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love." Both Chinna Dua and Vinod Dua were admitted to Gurugram's hospital on May 14. While Vinod Dua was discharged on June 7, Chinna Dua continued to battle with the virus. Last month, Chinna Dua herself had informed her fans on her social media account about her diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she had shared a note and wrote, "Hi all, day before on May 13, I started having difficulty breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that I was going into cytokine storm and need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephens’ Hospital on May 13 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 litre and breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings and prayers of all." In her last update on May 22 on Instagram, she urged everyone to pray for her recovery. Amid this, Mallika Dua also kept sharing updates about her parents' health on her Instagram handle.

She had informed her fans on May 31 that her mother was partially on ECMO and ventilator. With it, Mallika urged everyone to keep up with the prayers for her parents. Chinna Dua is survived by Vinod Dua and daughters Bakul and Mallika.

