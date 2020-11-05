  1. Home
MAMA 2020: After MMA 2020, BTS confirms Mnet Asian Music Awards appearance; To perform songs from BE album

BTS has been confirmed to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. The septet has been nominated for the MAMA 2020 under several categories as well.
25605 reads Mumbai
BTS is going to paint the upcoming musical award season in Korea purple with their upcoming album BE. The septet had previously confirmed that they will be attending the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) Now, it is official that BTS will not just attend but perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. The awards show will take place on December 6. Via Soompi, CJ ENM confirmed that BTS will set the stage on fire with the songs from their upcoming album BE. 

"BTS has been confirmed for the lineup of performing artists for this year’s 2020 MAMA. As BTS has put on a number of legendary performances [at past ceremonies] that earned the cheers of their fans and will remain in MAMA history, people are already looking forward to finding out what kind of performance BTS will show at the 2020 MAMA," CJ ENM said. "Through their performance at this year’s MAMA, fans will be able to see BTS perform songs from their new album ‘BE,'" they added.

Are you excited? We know we are! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.  

Like MMA 2020, Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 will also take place in the "untact" aka contact-free format owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from bringing the house down with their performance, BTS is likely to pick up a couple of awards at the ceremony. The Korean boy group has been nominated for five categories, including Best Male Group and Artist of the Year. Check out the complete nomination list in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020

Credits :SoompiGetty Images

