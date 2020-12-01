MAMA 2020: Dream actor Park Seo Joon listed as a presenter; Mini Wooga Squad reunion ft BTS' V expected?

Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA 2020 has revealed the list of presenters this year. It includes Dream and Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 are slated to take place next week. As we gear up for the performances and the MAMA 2020 winners, the organisers have revealed the list of stars that would be presenting at the awards show. One of the many actors who have been tapped as a presenter is Park Seo Joon, Daily Sports revealed. Although it is still unknown which category he would be presenting, we hope to see a mini Wooga Squad reunion taking place with BTS singer V.

After all, BTS is lined up for a performance and is up for numerous awards. According to Soompi, apart from Park Seo Joon, it has been revealed that Lee Jung Jae, Im Soo Jung, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Da Hee, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Hye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Park Ha Sun, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Kang Han Na, Go Bo Gyeol, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Suk, Park Gyu Young, Bae Jung Nam, Byun Woo Seok, Yang Kyung Won, Yoon Park, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Yoo Bi, Jung Moon Sung, Joo Woo Jae, and Hwang In Yeob will be attending award show to present at the ceremony.

It was previously revealed that the awards ceremony would follow an “untact” (contact-free) format due to the ongoing pandemic. Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 is slated to take place on December 6. Song Joong Ki will return to host the awards ceremony after two years. Check out the nominees' list below.

