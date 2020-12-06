MAMA 2020: Park Seo Joon dresses to kill for Mnet Asian Music Awards; Will BTS and Dream actor cross paths?

MAMA 2020: Park Seo Joon looks dapper at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. The actor is among the many presenters this year.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 are currently underway. The South Korean music awards show sees Song Joong Ki returning to the hosting duties after two years. While BTS, IU and TREASURE have bagged big awards at MAMA 2020, Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon makes an appearance at the award show to present an award. Although it is still unknown which award he is presenting, the actor has revealed what he's wearing at the award show. Before he stepped on the red carpet, he took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his ensemble.

The Dream star returned to the social media platform after one and half month and revealed his dapper look. Park Seo Joon slipped into a crisp blue blazer with matching formal pants over a white shirt. The actor sported a bow-tie to complete the formal look. He shared the picture with the caption, "We all get through it well." The picture has already received over 1.3 million likes at the time of reporting.

Check out Park Seo Joon's MAMA 2020 look below:

While we wonder what award Park Seo Joon is about to present, we cannot help but hope for a mini-Wooga Squad reunion featuring the actor and BTS member V taking place on the stage. We would also love for Jin and Park Seo Joon to interact, especially after Seok Jin revealed that the actor recorded a special birthday message and sent it to him on Taehyung's request.

Meanwhile, BTS has already picked up a Daesang along with a few other awards at MAMA 2020. Check out the complete winners' list here: MAMA 2020 Winners: BTS wins Album of the Year, IU & Suga bag Best Collab, Itaewon Class' Start takes Best OST

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×