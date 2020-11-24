MAMA 2020: Song Joong Ki CONFIRMED as the host of Mnet Asian Music Awards; Returns to stage after two years

Song Joong Ki has been handed over the MAMA 2020 hosting duties for the fourth time. The Vincenzo star will be returning to host Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 after two years.

Song Joong Ki returns to the Mnet Asian Music Awards stage for another round of hosting duties! The South Korean actor has been roped in to host MAMA 2020. The actor was last seen holding the microphone on the music awards stage in 2018. In 2019, Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum took charge of the hosting duties. The news of Song Joong Ki's hosting role was revealed by Ilgan Sports. Soon after the news broke out, MAMA took to Twitter and confirmed the same.

"Came back after a long time! Introducing you to the best host of the 2020 MAMA, SONG JOONG KI!" the official Twitter handle shared, confirming the actor's return to the stage. The Descendants of the Sun alum has hosted MAMA four times now, including his 2020 stint. The actor was first handed the hosting duties in 2012. Following an elaborate break of four years, he had been roped in again in 2017 and eventually returned in 2018.

This year, MAMA 2020 is set on the theme of "NEW-TOPIA." The theme will allow fans from across the world come together as one. Owing to the pandemic, COVID-19 guidelines have been put in place wherein no face-to-face contact will take place. While we now know who will host the show this year, the organisers had previously revealed the star-studded lineup. This includes BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, NCT, GOT7, MONSTA X, and TXT among others.

MAMA 2020 will take place on December 6 in Korea. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

