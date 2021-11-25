MAMA 2021 announces performer lineup featuring TXT, Stray Kids, ITZY, aespa, NCT & more

The Mnet Asian Music Awards have a big night planned every year and this time is no different as the awards night reveals its star studded performer lineup. On November 25, 2021 MAMA team announced that a total of 12 groups will be performing on the show as the full performance list was shared with the world.

Boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, JO1 and INI will be joined by 2 sub groups of NCT, NCT Dream and NCT 127. Meanwhile, the girls of aespa, Brave Girls, ITZY and the upcoming debutants Kep1er will get on the stage for a fun night.

Previously, 2021 MAMA had confirmed the attendance of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who recently collaborated with soloists Jessi and SUNMI for a remix version of his song ‘Shivers’. As a special performance stands in place for the artist, fans are hoping the two K-pop soloists will be accompanying him.

Furthermore, members of project group Wanna One who were a sensation following their debut in 2017 will be reuniting on the 2021 MAMA stage. Wannables are looking forward to seeing the 11 boys together once again, however some reports claim that Taiwanese singer Lai Kuanlin has been unable to be confirmed for the night.

The crews of the dance survival show ‘Street Woman Fighter’ will also be performing while a collaborative stage of the 4th Gen K-pop group members has also been promised.

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards will take place on December 11 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) to be graced by its first female host, Lee Hyori.

