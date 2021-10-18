MAMA 2021 rumoured lineup includes BTS and Justin Bieber; Can we expect a collab stage?

MAMA aka Mnet Asian Music Awards is one of the biggest music nights that is awaited by fans all over the world. With millions tuning in to the show every year, all eyes are on who will make an appearance and how.

A rumoured lineup for the show by a netizen has got the fans talking. According to the post, joining the likes of BTS who has made it a point to visit the awards ceremony every year and grace the stage with a spectacular performance each time, Justin Bieber is expected to join the night this year.

As fans begin plotting a collaboration stage between the two world stars, we look at the possibilities. Justin Bieber and BTS have both expressed admiration for the other previously. BTS member Jungkook has covered the Canadian singer’s songs and often mentioned how he would be a dream collab.

With HYBE LABELS’ acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, the agency that manages Justin Bieber, the South Korean group and the ‘Baby’ singer are now labelmates and it only seems right that the two would join the stage for a performance that would take over the world.

BTS has previously worked with Charlie Puth for a stage at the 2018 Genie Music Awards so it seems only likely that this new pairing would become a reality!

MAMA 2021 has announced singer Lee Hyori as the first female host ever for the award ceremony making fans look forward to the night at CJ ENM’s Contents World in Paju City in Gyeonggi Province on December 11.

