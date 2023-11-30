MAMA 2023 highlights: From BTS, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans' big wins to Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi's incredible hosting

BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, ATEEZ and many artists impressed us once more as they took home big awards and set fire to the stage with their powerful performances at Mnet Asia Music Awards 2023. Here is a quick glance at the best looks, collaborations and everything that went down.

BTS creates history with 50 trophies to their name

BTS received the award for the Worldwide Icon of the Year for the 6th time. They created a new record of 50 MAMA trophies. Jungkook, Jimin and SUGA also took home awards as soloists.

SEVENTEEN mention Moonbin during acceptance speech

This year turned out to be a great success for SEVENTEEN as they received the Album of the Year award amongst others. During their acceptance speech, Seungkwan thanked Moonbin and expressed his love for him.

NewJeans becomes first girl group in 12 years to receive Artist of the Year

NewJeans achieved a significant feat as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

Park Bo Gum and Jeon So Mi as hosts

The Mnet Asia Music Awards 2023 was hosted by Jeon Somi and Park Bo Gum. Jeon Somi took charge on Day 1 and actor Park Bo Gum charmed everyone on Day 2. They looked stunning and efficiently fulfilled their roles.

Uhm Jung Hwa, Choi Soo Young, (G)I-DLE, Lee Jae Hoon and more look like a million bucks

Uhm Jung Hwa stole the show with her amazing dress. Netizens commented on how impressive she is as she chose to wear a bold dress despite her age. Actor Choi Soo Young looked radiant in her baby flue fit. (G)I-DLE really pulled off the sleek black iconic look. Lee Jae Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Park Bo Gum, BOYNEXTDOOR, ATEEZ also showed off their good looks on the red carpet.

Best on-stage collaborations

This year saw some of the best performances. Yun Jin of Le Sserafim, Kep1er’s Xiaoting, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie along with dancers Bada Lee and Monika took on the stage for Goddess Awakened. TVXQ's Changmin and Yunho and RIIZE also came together and gave an outstanding performance. HyunA performed her single Attitude along with Lee Bada of BEBE and FunkyY of MANNEQUEEN. TXT's Taehyun and Heuning Kai, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun, RIIZE's Anton, ZEROBASEONE's Han Yu Jin also collaborated for an iconic performance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Date, time, host, nominees, performance lineup, where to watch, and more