MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1 Winners: BTS, TXT, RIIZE, TREASURE and more bag prestigious awards
BTS, TXT, RIIZE and more, here are the award recipients on day-1 of the prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023. Read on to know who bagged which award this year.
Key Highlight
-
Day 1 of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 took place at Tokyo Dome on November 28
-
Here are the winners who took the prestigious awards on day 1
The highly anticipated Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 (MAMA 2023) is taking place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. While day 2 of the annual award ceremony is yet to take place on November 29, here are the winners who bagged the prestigious award on day 1 which took place on November 28.
Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023: Day 1
On November 28, the first day of the prestigious MAMA award ceremony scripted history as Japan hosted the revered Korean Music Award show at Tokyo Dome for the first time. The theme for this year's ceremony revolves around "ONE I BORN." This concept harmonizes the boundless potential of "I," the positive energy of "MAMA," and the collective unity expressed by "ONE," recognizing our shared birthright.
K-pop soloist Jeon So Mi hosted the initial day, while actor-singer Park Bo Gum is set to take over the hosting duties on November 29. The most-awaited annual award ceremony featured stellar performances by &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.
The red carpet began at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, leading to the main ceremony at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST. Those who wish to catch up with day 2 of the award show, may tune into the live streaming on YouTube through Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official channels.
MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Winners
Here are the artists who emerged victorious in various categories on day 1 of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023.
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award
aespa
AKMU
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
CIX
CRAVITY
EVNNE
EXO
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
H1-KEY
Highlight
ITZY
IVE
Jisoo
Jeon Somi
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
Lee Mujin
Lim Young Woong
MONSTA X
n.SSign
NCT 127
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
P1Harmony
Parc Jae Jung
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Super Junior
Taeyang
TEMPEST
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
Xdinary Heroes
xikers
Zior Park
Favorite New Artist Male
ZEROBASEONE
BOYNEXTDOOR
Xikers
EVNNE
Best New Male Artist Nominees
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
RIIZE
Xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Meanwhile, K-pop boy group INI bagged the award for Favourite Asian Male Group, and TREASURE also took home the award for SAMSUNG Galaxy Neo Flip Artist. Additionally, TVXQ was honored with the Inspiring Achievement Award.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Date, time, host, nominees, performance lineup, where to watch, and more
Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a...