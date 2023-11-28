MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1 Winners: BTS, TXT, RIIZE, TREASURE and more bag prestigious awards

The highly anticipated Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 (MAMA 2023) is taking place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. While day 2 of the annual award ceremony is yet to take place on November 29, here are the winners who bagged the prestigious award on day 1 which took place on November 28.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023: Day 1

On November 28, the first day of the prestigious MAMA award ceremony scripted history as Japan hosted the revered Korean Music Award show at Tokyo Dome for the first time. The theme for this year's ceremony revolves around "ONE I BORN." This concept harmonizes the boundless potential of "I," the positive energy of "MAMA," and the collective unity expressed by "ONE," recognizing our shared birthright.

K-pop soloist Jeon So Mi hosted the initial day, while actor-singer Park Bo Gum is set to take over the hosting duties on November 29. The most-awaited annual award ceremony featured stellar performances by &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.

The red carpet began at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, leading to the main ceremony at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST. Those who wish to catch up with day 2 of the award show, may tune into the live streaming on YouTube through Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official channels.

MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Winners

Here are the artists who emerged victorious in various categories on day 1 of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023.

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

BTS

CIX

CRAVITY

ENHYPEN

EVNNE

EXO

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

H1-KEY

Highlight

ITZY

IVE

Jisoo

Jeon Somi

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

MONSTA X

n.SSign

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

P1Harmony

Parc Jae Jung

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Taeyang

TEMPEST

THE BOYZ

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TREASURE

TWICE

Xdinary Heroes

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Zior Park

Favorite New Artist Male

ZEROBASEONE

RIIZE

BOYNEXTDOOR

Xikers

EVNNE

Best New Male Artist Nominees

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

Xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Meanwhile, K-pop boy group INI bagged the award for Favourite Asian Male Group, and TREASURE also took home the award for SAMSUNG Galaxy Neo Flip Artist. Additionally, TVXQ was honored with the Inspiring Achievement Award.

