MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2: Date, time, host, performance lineup, where to watch, and more

The MAMA Awards, eagerly awaited, took place at the prestigious Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28. Now, going forward for day 2, they will take place at the same location on November 29, 2023. CJ ENM revealed these details in a press release on September 21. The ceremony for Day 2 is slated to commence at 6 p.m. KST and 2:30 p.m. IST, featuring dazzling performances by renowned figures in the K-pop industry.

MAMA Awards Day 2: All you need to know

The second day of the prestigious MAMA Awards ceremony will take place on November 29 KST. Renowned actor-and-singer Park Bo Gum, celebrated for his roles in K-dramas such as Record of Youth and Love in the Moonlight, is set to host the MAMA Awards ceremony on November 29 at Tokyo Dome, Japan.

According to the official announcement from MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA), the red carpet event on November 29 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. KST and 12:30 p.m. IST, with the main ceremony kicking off at 6 p.m. KST and 2:30 p.m. IST. The broadcast will be available on Mnet and tvN SHOW in South Korea, while TVING will provide a live stream of the event. Additionally, the event will be globally live-streamed on YouTube through the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.

On the second day, performances from artists like ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE are set to captivate the audience. Additionally, G(I)-DLE, EL7Z UP, RIIZE, TREASURE, Monika, and NiziU will contribute their unique performances to the event.

Moreover, the eligible submissions for this year's awards encompass music released between October 22, 2022, and September 2023. The Tokyo Dome, with a seating capacity of up to 55,000 people, stands as the largest indoor stadium, steeped in a rich history of hosting concerts by numerous global artists.

This year, the esteemed award ceremony is centered around the theme of ONE I BORN. This concept represents the fusion of "I," symbolizing boundless potential, MAMA, embodying positive energy, and our collective birthright as ONE.

Winners of Day 1 of the MAMA Awards 2023

Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): ATEEZ, BTS, ENHYPEN, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE

Favorite New Artist: RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE

Inspiring Achievement: TVXQ

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist: TREASURE

Favorite Asian Girl Group: Kep1er

Favorite Asian Boy Group: INI

Favorite International Artist: Yoshiki

