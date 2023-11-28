MAMA Awards 2023: Jeon Somi, Go Min Si and more raise glam quotient in ravishing red carpet looks

As the year is coming to a close, it is time to celebrate the best talents from the K-Pop world. One of the most prestigious music Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 is a two-day affair (28 and 29 November) that is currently taking place at Tokyo Dome stadium in Japan. Today's ceremony commenced at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST). The K-pop idols graced the occasion dressed in their perfectly stylish looks. While the music extravaganza will continue to thrill the viewers on November 29, let’s have a look at the highlights of the event from Day 1!

MAMA Awards 2023: Day 1 best red carpet looks

As the host of the glitzy evening, singer Jeon Somi looked ravishing in a black tulle gown as she arrived at the red carpet. Her beauty and elegance mesmerized the K-netizens who couldn’t stop complimenting the idol for her ethereal look!

The K-pop boy group ENHYPEN couldn’t win the Worldwide Fans’ Choice award but also served suave looks at the event. The septet donned black and white suits, keeping it color-coordinated among all the seven members.

K-pop boy group RIIZE kept it cool and casual as they were adorned with jackets and accessories.

KEP1ER girl group were spotted in white outfits, adding fur in each of their ensembles as a fashion statement.

My Lovely Liar couple Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun appeared together at the musical evening. While the former carried an all-black ensemble, the latter sported a white colored high-neck bodycon dress.

Youth of May actress Go Min Si shined bright as she walked the carpet in a sparkly black gown with her hair tied up.

Vigilante actor Lee Joon Hyuk gave gentleman vibes as he arrived in a classic black suit.

MAMA Awards 2023: Day 1 Major Award Recipients

Singer Jeon Somi hosted the show on the first day of the ceremony and Love In the Moonlight actor Park Bo Gum will take over and address the audience as the host on 29 November. The major highlight of the show was the global sensation BTS winning the Worldwide Icon of the Year.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo received the Best Female Artist award, while Tomorrow X Together (TXT) bagged the Best Male Group award. Other recipients of this glittery award ceremony includes RIIZE who emerged as the winner of Favorite New Male Artist Award and girl group KEP1ER won the title of the Favorite Asian Female Group.

