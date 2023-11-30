MAMA Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, Somi, MAMA special stages and more; 10+ must-watch acts

SEVENTEEN, Jeon Somi, &Team, LE SSERAFIM and other leading K-pop stars graced the stage of MAMA 2023. The highly anticipated Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 which unfolded at Japan's Tokyo Dome over a period of two days, from 28th to 29th November, witnessed some exceptional collaborations dedicated to convey its theme as well.

MAMA Awards for 2023 were held at in Japan on November 28-29

On November 29, the illustrious Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for the year 2023 concluded at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, marking the finale of the esteemed annual ceremony. Themed "ONE I BORN," the event encapsulated breathtaking performances and collaborative showcases that epitomized the boundless potential of "I," the inspiring essence of "MAMA," and the collective unity symbolized by "ONE," acknowledging our shared origins.

The highly anticipated ceremony featured stellar hosting by K-pop soloist Jeon Somi on the initial day, followed by globally acclaimed actor-singer Park Bo Gum taking over hosting duties on November 29. Fans witnessed an array of exceptional performances that graced the stage, including acts by &TEAM, Dynamic Duo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.

Each act delivered memorable performances, captivating the audience with their distinct styles and contributions to the music and entertainment landscape. The event's theme resonated throughout the performances, emphasizing unity and the celebration of diverse talents within the music industry. The MAMA awards once again proved to be a spectacular showcase, leaving a lasting impression on fans and performers alike.

Here are the top performances from MAMA2023, that just can’t be missed

1. MAMA Theme Stage - I AM SPECIAL featuring Lee Young Ji, LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao,TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, Haruto

2. &Team - War Cry

3. MAMA Wonder Stage - Music Goes Infinity and Beyond featuring YOSHIKI, Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun and Huening Kai, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, RIIZE’s Anton and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin

4. Jeon Somi - The Way + Fast Forward

5. MAMA Exclusive Stage - Street Woman Fighter 2 X Dynamic Duo

6. ENHYPEN - From ETERNITY to MORTALITY

7. MAMA Super Stage - The Goddess Awakened featuring LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin, Kep1er’s Xiaoting, Bada Lee and Monika and (G)I-DLE Minnie

8. BOYNEXTDOOR - One and Only + But Sometimes

9. MAMA Cinematic Stage - Ready or Not + Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) + Weeoo + Crazy Form + Spiceez On The Move by ATEEZ featuring Ryu Seung Ryong

10. LE SSERAFIM - Revolution On The Street + Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife

11. MAMA Special Stage - The Feast In Seventeenth Heaven by SEVENTEEN

