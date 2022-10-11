MAMAMOO: 5 attractive points of the gorgeous group’s latest comeback ‘ILLELLA’

The title song 'ILLELLA' is an exotic song with a reggae tone that is impressive with thick brass and repetitive guitar riffs. The addictive melody, metaphorical lyrics, and the enchanting voices of the four members combine to create a night full of excitement as if something special was about to happen.

Even though she had less screen time, she still grabbed attention whenever she was on screen with her deep-set voice and attractive rapping style. Coupled with her androgynous style outfit that still went along with the concept, she brought a new perspective to the concept. Her beautiful locks and make up just added an exceptional flair to the whole look and we love it!

Wheein, being the beauty that she is, transformed into a gorgeous goddess in her outfits and her mellow but strong voice was soothing to the ears. Her smokey expressions and smooth moves proves how well she understands the concept as well as enjoys every minute of it.

Her bright energy and high notes stood out in the entire MV! Coupled with her puffy and pink outfits, she seemed to take the center whenever she is on camera and is all about bringing the vacation and party feel with her beautiful voice!

Hwasa showed off her husky and seductive voice coupled with her amazing moves and enticing expressions! Her fashion fit her usual style as well as the style of the music video, enhancing her beauty even more. She stood out during the dance break as she danced away to the intoxicating beats.

MAMAMOO's remarks:

MAMAMOO, who had been promoting solo and unit 'separately and together', returned with this album after a year as a whole. When asked about their feelings about the comeback as a whole, Moonbyul said, "It's my first group activity in a year, so I'm excited, happy, and want to have fun." Solar said, "I'm nervous because it's the first time I've met fans since COVID-19. MAMAMOO has returned to work, so please look forward to it.”

Wheein also said, "It's a comeback after a long time, so I came back with full energy. I'm excited to meet the fans," she smiled, and Hwasa expressed her anticipation, "It was a pity that I couldn't see you on stage because of COVID-19, but this comeback will fill you with energy."

Other songs on the album:

In addition, the new mini-album 'MIC ON' includes 'One Two Three Hey!’ and 'LIEC' in total. The first track 'One Two Three Hey!' is a song themed around the slogan that the four members shout with their hands together before going on stage. Points that only fans can know are hidden in Mamamoo's signature greeting and wacky lyrics, adding to the fun of listening. Members Solar and Moonbyul participated in the song work, adding to MAMAMOO’s musical color.

The third track 'LIEC' is a coupling song borrowing the familiar lead sound of the debut song 'Um Oh Ah Yeh'. It is a nu disco pop genre that harmonizes bass and guitar on an exciting funky rhythm, and it reminds us of MAMAMOO's strong and positive charm in the early days. MAMAMOO's message of positivity and support, 'Because I'm always by your side, live as you want with strength,' satisfies the confidence that you can do anything.

As such, MAMAMOO's new album 'MIC ON' contains the most 'MAMAMOO-like' aspects from music, performance, concept and storytelling. Just like the album title 'MAMAMOO turned on the mic and came back to work', their own free-spirited energy and deeper and more mature image can be seen.

MAMAMOO:

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.The group name ‘MAMAMOO’ is symbolic of the first time a baby babbles. In addition, it has the meaning of approaching instinctively and primitively like a baby.

The group is primarily known for their vocal performances and their use of various musical genres in their discography. All of the members have their own solo careers.The word ‘MAMAMOO’ itself was only a form of scat singing or humming at first. After an RBW staff suggested using it, ‘MAMAMOO’ was chosen as the group's name. The original song's lyrics were changed into Korean and became MAMAMOO's debut title track.

ALSO READ: Hyeri, Lee Jun Young, Lee Kyu Han and Song Deok Ho star in ‘May I Help You’ character posters

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.