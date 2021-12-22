Mamamoo alum Wheein‘s​​ is helping us build a timeless winter wardrobe; Here’s how

Wheein aka Jung Whee-in is the super talented South Korean singer, known for her dynamic presence in the all-girl Mamamoo. Not only is the icon a vocalist in the group but also has a phenomenal sense of style. While her professional career is skyrocketing since her first solo single album Soar which she dropped in September 2019, today we’re looking at the diva’s iconic sense of style and the trends she has inspired. Scroll down to see our top picks.

Basic Babe: Don't ignore the power of winter basics. Think of your basic investment pieces as ways to build up your look—when looking for pieces to invest in. The thumb rule is: You should love each piece individually and as part of a larger overall outfit. For outerwear–try getting a cardigan or pullover, and pair over a denim button-up blouse. Then if you’re heading out after the office, you can add a pair of big-ish earrings or a statement necklace for a night-ready ensemble!

Texture play: This season is all about texture and tones. Mix different fabrics and colours. If you wanna look luxe with minimum effort, consider playing with various textures and fabrications in one outfit. Pieces like a silk blouse is beautiful and will keep you warm in the winter! A lightweight silk-knit shirt in a classic tone is perfect for layering under a sequined blazer for a holiday party.

Boot up: Invest in winter fashion footwear. Tailor your footwear and leggings in the direction of your ensemble. A skirt suit looks best when paired with feminine heels and fishnet tights (or bare skin, if you plan on spending most of the night indoors or somehow don't feel cold in your legs). For a more directly edgy look, go for a chunky heeled ankle boot and a thick wool sock!

