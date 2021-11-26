MAMAMOO announces the release of group feature film 'MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert: The Movie' on THIS date

On November 26, CGV, South Korea’s largest cinema chain officially announced that MAMAMOO would be releasing their own film entitled 'MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert: The Movie.' 'MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert: The Movie' premieres on December 3 and will be screened in 33 different theatres across South Korea.

The upcoming film will feature performances from MAMAMOO’s recent online concert 'WAW,' which was held on August 28 to celebrate the group's seventh anniversary of their debut, as well as special behind-the-scenes footage from the show. In addition to capturing live renditions of 25 of the group’s hit songs, the movie, which has a running time of 102 minutes, will also include footage of the MAMAMOO members preparing for the concert.

Cho Jinho, the head of content creation at CGV, remarked that through the theatres’ large screens coupled with full sound, audiences will be able to enjoy the experience of MAMAMOO’s concert fully. He also revealed CGV's plans to collaborate with a wide array of artists and consistently present films that allow audiences to feel the passionate atmosphere of a concert at the movie theatre!

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO's Hwasa's second single full album 'Guilty Pleasure' tops various iTunes song charts worldwide. 'Guilty Pleasure' includes the tracks 'FOMO,' 'Bless U,' and 'I'm A B' serving as the single's title track quickly entered iTunes charts worldwide. Earlier today, all tracks from the album single entered the worldwide iTunes song chart, 'FOMO' at number 12, 'I'm A B' at number 12 and 'Bless U' at number 45.

'FOMO' and 'I'm A B' also entered the U.S. iTunes song chart charting at number 44 and number 90. Both songs also entered the European iTunes song chart at number 13 and number 48.

