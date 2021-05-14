MAMAMOO comeback. MONSTA X tracklist, Han Ye Seul boyfriend & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

Another day, another Daily Highlights for you to bank on! While other news might have taken the spotlight and been in-your-face throughout the day, other key moments took place in the Korean entertainment industry too! So take a look at the bite-sized stories we’ve curated for you to stay up-to-date with the industry below.

ITZY bags third win for Mafia In The Morning on MCountdown

ITZY’s In The Morning was up against Highlight’s IN THE END for the first place rank and it beat them, claiming their third win with a total of 8,526 points! Watch the girls perform their encore performance below. NCT Dream also performed their comeback songs Hot Sauce and Dive Into You on the show. Check out their performances below ITZY’s.

Are you ready for MAMAMOO comeback?

MAMAMOO dropped a mysterious teaser today hinting at their comeback! Their last release was their EP Travel, released in November 2020. After almost 5 months, the group is now coming back with something new! The teaser is all black with the letters ‘W A W’ written on it in a cursive style. They teased their fans with the caption - MAMAMOO is coming back for you - which is a lyric to their song Decalcomanie! Can’t wait to see what concept the group is going to make a comeback with!

Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War releases rankings based on competitions so far

SPOILER! Mnet’s Kingdom today revealed the total rankings of groups and it will surprise fans a bit. Calculating points from the first and the second rounds, here’s what all the six groups rankings are - Stray Kids (8495 points), ATEEZ (7720 points), BTOB (6283 points), iKON (5723 points), SF9 (5392 points) and THE BOYZ (5384 points). Kingdom's third episode will be a unit stage competition.

Tracklist unveiled for MONSTA X’s upcoming album ‘One of a Kind’

MONSTA X keeps fan’s curiosity at bay with updates about their upcoming album. It was announced that MONSTA X will be releasing a mini-album, titled ‘One of a Kind’, on June 1. The group released the tracklist for the album today. The mini-album consists of seven tracks that fans can look forward to - ‘Gambler’, Heaven’, ‘Addicted’, ‘Secrets’, ‘BEBE’, ‘Rotate’, and ‘Livin’ It Up’. Member Shownu will be taking a break from future promotions, due to health issues.

Actress Han Ye Seul reveals her boyfriend in an Instagram post

Actress Han Ye Seul created a storm among her fandom today. She uploaded 3 photos on Instagram from a cute lunch. While two pictures featured Han Ye Seul, the third was of an unknown man. Well, not unknown anymore, as she has announced that the man is her boyfriend! The caption cutely says, ‘Let me introduce you to my boyfriend’ with a heart emoji. We’re all for healthy relationship public announcements!

SHINee’s Taemin drops new purple and black teasers for ‘Advice’

Seems like purple (or violet) is in demand nowadays! SHINee’s Taemin released new concept teaser posters of the singer’s solo upcoming album titled Advice. The four photos are divided into two sets. One set is of the monochromatic black and white color with chess pieces while the other has Taemin pose all intense in a purple-tinted filter, making even his hair look purple. The album’s all set to drop on May 18, 6 PM KST.

Credits :News1

