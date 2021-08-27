MAMAMOO confirmed to make a September comeback with a compilation album titled 'Best Album'

On August 27, RBW officially confirmed that MAMAMOO will be making a comeback with a compilation album titled 'Best Album' that features new versions of their past hits, as well as two brand-new songs that will be unveiled for the first time. The members have carefully selected the tracks that will be included in the compilation album.

In a further statement, RBW elaborated, The 'Best Album' compilation album will look back on their past seven years of togetherness. The upcoming album will mark MAMAMOO’s first release since their 11th mini-album 'WAW,' which they dropped in June. It will notably also mark their first comeback since Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa renewed their contracts with RBW. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further details once more concrete information is available on MAMAMOO's upcoming release.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will be hosting an online concert 'WAW'. The concert will be held on August 28, Saturday at 7 pm KST. Indian MooMoos, please note the timing for you is 3:30 pm IST! The concert is like a 'love letter' to MooMoos who have stood firmly by the group's side and a celebration of their seven years of togetherness.

