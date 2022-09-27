MAMAMOO confirms full group comeback with ‘MIC ON’ to be release on THIS date
Solar, Moon Byul, Wheein and Hwasa will be back together!
Girl group MAMAMOO has announced its full group comeback! Fans can expect more fabulous music from the quartet that has promised a return set for this October. With less than 2 weeks left for their new album, a plethora of content awaits the fans.
In true MAMAMOO style, their return to the music world was announced with an eye-catching name. Titled ‘MIC ON’, it is set to be the 12th mini-album for the girl group. The EP ensures that new songs by the four members- Solar, Moon Byul, Wheein and Hwasa can be expected soon. It being the girl group’s return after over a year, MAMAMOO last released their compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ along with the title track ‘mumumumuch’ on September 15, 2021.
The comeback poster is indicative of their funky theme for this album as a car can be seen being shot from a low angle with a gloomy sky in the background. Their styling for ‘MIC ON’ is unique, as can be expected from the group with a toggle emoticon for ‘ON’. Check it out below.
This will be MAMAMOO’s first full fledged album release with all new songs after Solar, Moon Byul, and Hwasa renewed their contracts with the company while Wheein head to THE L1VE for her solo career, promising the MooMoos (the group’s fandom), to continue to stay with them for group promotions.
Recently, Wheein suffered an injury to her eyes while performing at the Incheon Airport Sky Festival due to the residual dust from the fireworks that went off during their performance. She was immediately taken off stage and given proper treatment.
MAMAMOO will release their 12th mini album ‘MIC ON’ on October 11 at 6 pm KST.
