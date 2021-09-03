MAMAMOO to drop compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ on THIS date

K-pop enthusiasts hold tight! Because MAMAMOO is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride with their upcoming compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’! On September 3 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO’s agency RBW uploaded the first teaser poster for the comeback, revealing the release date of the album to be on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The dark shaded poster reveals the group’s logo on a black background along with a crown on the top.

Here’s the teaser poster for ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’.

This will be the group’s first comeback since Wheein’s departure from RBW Entertainment. Wheein has joined the agency ‘THE L1VE’ recently. However, Wheein will still be with MAMAMOO to participate in the promotional activities for the album.

The title of the album refers to the official greeting of the girl group. The album is going to have new versions of MAMAMOO’s previous hit songs, along with some brand new songs and collaboration projects with multiple other artists. The total length of the album remains unknown as of now.

Fans are super excited and emotional at the same time as the album is going to be a depiction of the seven years of MAMAMOO’s career in one single frame. From incredible vocals and rap styles to impeccable performances, MAMAMOO has definitely made a huge mark in the K-pop industry with their versatility. As a group, as soloists and in units, the four members have always proved their capabilities by releasing super hit songs time and again.

Are you excited for MAMAMOO’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.