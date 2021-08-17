MAMAMOO to drop THIS special surprise at their first online concert 'WAW' on August 28

MooMoos, we have a fresh update on MAMAMOO's upcoming online concert 'WAW'! Previously, MAMAMOO released the poster for their upcoming 2021 MAMAMOO Online Concert 'WAW', on their official fan cafe. The concert will be held on August 28, Saturday at 7 pm KST. Indian MooMoos, please note the timing for you is 3:30 pm IST!

Now, MAMAMOO has released brand new teasers for their upcoming online concert 'WAW'. In the new pictures, MAMAMOO members Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar and Wheein pose on race tracks, looking gorgeous in black and white stylish, striped outfits. MAMAMOO's upcoming concert 'WAW' will showcase their seven-year journey, from their debut until the present time. The 'finish line' is the celebration of their seven-year journey as artists and their fans who have firmly stood by their side.

You can check out the teasers below:

Not just that, MAMAMOO has a surprise for fans in store. In addition to MAMAMOO's hit songs, the group will release 'Happier than Ever', which was included as a hidden track in the last mini-album 'WAW', and a new song will be released for the first time!

