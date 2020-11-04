  1. Home
MAMAMOO drops music video to their song AYA from 10th mini album TRAVEL; Fans say ‘this is stunning’; Watch

MAMAMOO recently dropped the stunning video AYA--from their album TRAVEL. Scroll down to watch the enchanting video below.
Mumbai
MAMAMOO recently released their 10th mini album TRAVEL with a music video for their title track AYA! AYA is composed by RBW’s Kim Do Hoon and Lee Sang Ho, and Moonbyul also took part in the composition and lyric-writing for the song. Dramatic variations are placed throughout the song, providing an interesting listen. The lyrics are as powerful as the song and compare love to a cavity that must be taken out.

 

Of course, as soon as the music video was live fans flooded the comments section with lots of reviews. One said: “This mv is perfect. I have no words to explain how good the song is. So are the visuals. wow, absolutely stunning choreography and dance,” while another added: “I'm still not over Dingga yet, and now Aya...I am not mentally or physically prepared...After watching the teasers, I have concluded that the song is gonna slap. So later on in the day when I'm prepared to take that slap, I'll go watch it”

 

Watch the full music video to AYA below:

 

 

If you didn’t know, Mamamoo is well known for its retro, jazz, and R&B concepts and vocal performances. They formed in 2014 with four members: Solar, Moonbyuk, Wheein, and Hwasa. Known particularly for their funky pop songs, Mamamoo surprises the audience with a powerful pop ballad Paint Me (2017) that emphasizes the group’s soulful side.

 

ALSO READ: From Mamamoo’s Hwasa to NCT’s Mark: Celebrate the Leo season with these Korean celebrities

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soompi, Youtube

