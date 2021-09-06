MAMAMOO excites fans with magnificent concept photos for their repackaged album

More good music coming your way! The Queens are all set to take the Korean pop industry by storm with their highly anticipated repackaged album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ releasing on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album will be full of remixes of MAMAMOO’s previously released super hit songs along with new record-breaking music in celebration of the girl group’s beautiful journey.

The four-member girl group under RBW Entertainment revealed two interesting sets of concept images ahead of their comeback.

The first one, with the title ‘Gemstone’, revealed the girls in white shirts and subtle makeup, focusing on the individual visuals of all the members as well as the group as a whole. While Solar smiled vividly at the camera, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa gave a serious expression.

Here is the first set of concept photos.

In the second set of concept photos titled ‘process’, the members wore pastel coloured loose clothes and looked absolutely stunning while posing at the camera sitting in what looks like a sculptor’s workshop.

Here is the second set of concept photos.

Previously, RBW Entertainment also revealed a schedule for the comeback, in accordance with which, there are four more sets of concept photos lined up before the album release.

This will be the group’s first comeback after Wheein joined hands with THE L1VE and decided to discontinue her contract with RBW Entertainment unlike the rest of the members. Fans are delighted that she will still be a part of this important album and its promotional schedule.

Are you excited about MAMAMOO’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.