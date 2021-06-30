MAMAMOO fans angry at 2PM for stealing their song?

Mamamoo’s fans have accused 2PM for stealing their song for the new comeback. Read ahead.

2PM made a comeback after 5 years with their new album ‘Must’ and they are already being dragged in a new problem. One of the songs on the album was worked and composed by Jun.K ‘Hold You’, was deemed as the official ‘fan song’ but Moomoos (Mamamoo’s fandom) accused the group for stealing their ‘fan song’ and making it theirs.

Though the English names of these two songs are different, 2PM’s being “Hold You” and Mamamoo’s being “I Love Too” but the Korean title is the same "놓지 않을게” or “Never Letting Go”. This line is also a fan chant for the Moomoos, which is why they are emotionally attached as well.

They had this topic trending on Twitter with these hashtags: #놓지않을게_우리꺼잖아 or #NeverLettingGo_Is_Ours with fans stating that the line meant a lot to them and Mamamoo, and that it shouldn’t be taken away from them. Some say to change the title, some say to use a different song, but the feeling remains the same- they feel that a part of them was stolen.

Korean netizens even left similar messages on Melon, some being:

“Please.. Never Letting Go is a phrase that MAMAMOO and fans laughed to and cried to for the past 7 years.. There is no way that any Moomoo would not know this phrase. To all other fandoms, it can seem like such a petty thing, but to us, it is a very particular thing. All other idols, please do not use this phrase”

“Not only is the title exactly the same, but the fact that they are both fan songs. Never Letting Go is a phrase that MAMAMOO and Moomoos have used for 7 years, since MAMAMOO's first ever fan sign event during their debut. This song was also released over 5 years ago. To release a fan song of the same title is no small matter at all.”

2PM, their fandom and MAMAMOO have yet to make a statement but the Moomoos are still keeping the trend alive on Twitter, showing that they stand by their feelings and emotions.

