MAMAMOO member Hwasa’s first solo song Maria CROSSES hits 100 million views; Watch

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO’s member Hwasa’s first solo song Maria’s music video recently crossed 100 million views on Youtube. Scroll down to watch it.
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s song Maria recently reached an impressive milestone! On November 15, the music video for Maria reached 100 million views on YouTube. This is Hwasa’s first solo music video to accomplish the milestone. It was released on June 29, 2020, meaning that the MV hit 100 million views in about four months and 17 days.

 

Maria is the title track from Hwasa’s first solo EP, also titled Maria, and she participated in composing and writing the track. Hwasa first made her solo debut in February 2019 with the single Twit. Hwasa took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes shots from the music video shoot and thank her staff, MAMAMOO members, and MooMoo (MAMAMOO’s fandom) for the accomplishment.

 

Check out the MV for Maria below:

 

If you missed it, MAMAMOO is currently promoting their comeback with the mini-album Travel. Hwasa also recently participated in the project group Refund Sisters with Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Jessi.

 

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO drops music video to their song AYA from 10th mini album TRAVEL; Fans say ‘this is stunning’; Watch

Credits :Soompi, Youtube

