MAMAMOO members Hwasa, Moonbyul & Wheein look dangerously alluring in latest concept photos for WAW

While the hype surrounding MAMAMOO's comeback is surging, RBW released the concept photos for Hwasa, Wheein and Moonbyul.

At midnight of May 21 KST, MAMAMOO showed off Hwasa's personal concept photo for WAW on their SNS, raising the fever of the comeback to the fullest.

Hwasa captures attention decked in a backless outfit in a camping car.

The atmosphere is warm, the mood is natural but her eyes reveal her fatal charm. More emotional words accompany this picture. "I'm grateful but let's not let go of the countless nights though we sometimes fought."

Another picture that was released in the same post displayed Hwasa's elegant beauty. Compared to the previous picture, this would seem to be more innocent and neat but fatal nonetheless.

In the concept photos released on the previous day, Solar garnered attention with the 180-degree change of vibes in both pictures.

Hwasa's photos were leaning more towards the concept of an elegant yet fatal beauty.

Later last week, the concept photos for Wheein and Moonbyul were also released, echoing a similar duality. Their charm is truly endless even though they’re sporting widely different looks. Moonbyul has a determined look whereas Wheein is whimsical.

No matter the difference, these pictures have succeeded in making us curious. There has been a lot of discussion among the fans, on SNS, regarding the texts featured in the pictures. Opinion seems to lean towards them being song lyrics. There have been some questions about the camping car too. Camping has been known to be in MAMAMOO's bucket list and MOOMOOs are curious as to whether they do go camping in the MV.

For now, all we could do is wait for more teasers and the release of WAW on June 2, 6 PM KST.

Credits :RBW Entertainment

