MAMAMOO+ (Moonbyul, Solar) exude a mature look in first concept photos for TWO RABBITS

On July 15th, MAMAMOO+ (Solar, Moonbyul) released concept teasers and the title of the pre-released track of the first mini-album 'TWO RABBITS' on their social media handles, 'Save Me'. Solar and Moonbyul stand out in the picture against a gloomy window, displaying a deeper emotion.

MAMAMOO+’s comeback:

They were curious about the story told in the pre-release song because of the two members' vacant eyes and the static mood they created. MAMAMOO+ will deliver their first smaller than normal collection 'TWO RABBITS' on August 3rd. Under the goal of getting the 'two rabbits' of fame and fans' necessities, not entirely set in stone to show MAMAMOO+'s boundless music and ideas. Preceding the release of the album, on July 18th, the pre-release song 'Save Me' will be unveiled to get ready for the comeback. MAMAMOO+ released the scheduler of their first mini-album 'TWO RABBITS' on their social media handles at 12 PM KST on July 14th. The scheduler, which is designed to look like a board game, has fun illustrations like two rabbits and the sun and moon, which represent Solar and Moonbyul. An energetic yet strange climate like a fantasy stirs interest in the new release.

MAMAMOO+:

The fans can feel the certainty of MAMAMOO+ to get the 'two rabbits' with the pre-release and the title tracks. They intend to display a variety of teaser content prior to the album's release, including concept photos, track lists, music video teasers, and highlight medleys. TWO RABBITS is another album to be released by MAMAMOO+ around 5 months after the last comeback 'ACT 1, SCENE 1'. MAMAMOO+'s unlimited music and concept are expected to portray 'trustworthy artists' in the Year of the Rabbit, with the goal of catching new listeners with popularity and fan requests. MAMAMOO debuted on June 18, 2014, with their most memorable expanded play (EP) Hi, which included the lead single Mr. Ambiguous. Their introduction was considered by pundits as one of the most amazing K-pop makes a big appearance of 2014. MAMAMOO is recognized as one of the most popular girl groups in K-pop due to their powerful stage presence, strong live vocals, and harmonies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans soars to new heights as latest release Super Shy ranks on UK’s Official Singles Charts and Spotify