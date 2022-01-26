MAMAMOO & ONEUS’s RBW to acquire KARD & MIRAE’s DSP Media

A powerful move in the K-pop business world is on the way. On January 26, it was revealed that RBW will soon acquire DSP Media. The former will take 39.3 percent stakes in the latter with its first move and plans on a bigger acquisition in the near future. DSP Media will then act as a subsidiary to RBW and with this RBW plans to expand its NFT and Metaverse investments.

The CEO of RBW, Kim Jinwoo, will also act as the CEO of DSP Media as the company aims to utilise the sound source Intellectual Properties owned by DSP Media for its own gains for promoting new music. RBW has a strong roster of artists including- MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, Vromance and Purple Kiss. Meanwhile, DSP Media has been in the business for a long time with its music rights for groups such as Sechs Kies, Fin.K.L, KARA and SS501 as well as its in-house talents- KARD, APRIL and MIRAE.

Notably, RBW also obtained WM Entertainment last year which is home to Oh My Girl, B1A4, ONF and IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon. This news has cemented RBW as a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. With its fierce musical talents that have established themselves as some of the most loved artists in the industry, it is expected that RBW will rise above in the coming year.

