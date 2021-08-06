MAMAMOO release poster announcing 1st online concert 'WAW' to be held on THIS date

MooMoos, brace yourselves, for MAMAMOO just announced their first online concert! On August 6, MAMAMOO released the poster for their upcoming 2021 MAMAMOO Online Concert 'WAW', on their official fan cafe. The concert will be held on August 28, Saturday at 7 pm KST. Indian MooMoos, please note the timing for you is 3:30 pm IST!

The official concert poster shows the members posing stylish on a track field. Their 'finish line' is the celebration of their seven-year journey as artists, and their fans who have firmly stood by their side. The colourful dotted spots on the poster represent the vibrancy the members exude. Meanwhile, ticket reservations for MAMAMOO's 1st online concert 'WAW' will be made available through OLLEH TV, Seezn, and Interpark, on August 17.

You can check out the poster below:

This will be MAMAMOO's first concert in two years and one month, following their '4season F/W in Daegu' concert held in July 2019. Originally, this was planned as an offline concert, however, due to the rapid rise in Covid 19 cases, the concert was shifted online. However, MAMAMOO is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it is a memorable gift for fans. The 2021 'WAW' ('Where Are We') concert reflects the meaning of MAMAMOO's journey from their debut until now and will be that much more meaningful for MAMAMOO and their fans. We are excited about 'WAW'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul recreate the Vibe’s ‘Promise U’ in a refreshing and summerlike fashion

Are you excited to attend 'WAW'? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.