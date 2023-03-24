MAMAMOO+ reveals Moonbyul and Solar in amazing denim looks in the upcoming release ACT 1, SCENE 1

MAMAMOO+ has released an additional teaser image of a hip yet cool new song. On March 24th, the agency said that MAMAMOO+ (Solar, Moonbyul) posted a teaser image of the title song 'GGBB' of their first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' on their official social media handles.

In the published photo, MAMAMOO+ poses leisurely against the background of the stage set. After showing off their refreshing charm with denim styling with different details, they added stylishness with simple point accessories. ​ MAMAMOO+, who showed off their dignified yet sophisticated charm through the previously released teaser image and performance version music video, raised expectations for a new ‘ACT 1, SCENE 1' that they will portray by encompassing a sense of coolness.

GGBB:

The video shows MAMAMOO+ performing a dance break under colorful lights. The members showed off a well-rounded group dance to the intense beat. Powerful performances combined with dynamic facial expressions showed off overwhelming stage dominance. Here, the vintage camouflage pattern doubled the unique hip charm of MAMAMOO+. In particular, it was revealed at the end of the video that the subtitle of the new song 'GGBB' is 'Good Girl Bad Boy'. Following the previously released pre-release song 'Chico Malo', 'Bad Guy' will appear in 'GGBB', and it is expected that Mamamoo+ will continue its unique storytelling. MAMAMOO+'s first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1', signifying another start for Solar and Moonbyul. Like the album name, each song has a play-like composition, and MAMAMOO+'s limitless concept is captured in a variety of themes.

According to the agency, MAMAMOO+'s first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' includes the title song 'GGBB' and pre-release songs 'Chico malo', 'LLL', 'Bad Guy' (Feat. Junsu Kim) (CD Only)' and a total of four songs. Music videos for all songs included in the album will be released, maximizing Mamamoo+'s unique color with a play-like composition that contains various themes in each track. Meanwhile, MAMAMOO will release the first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' at 6 PM KST on March 29th.

