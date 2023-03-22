MAMAMOO+ reveals Moonbyul and Solar in latest concept photos for upcoming single album ACT 1, SCENE 1

MAMAMOO+ unveiled the teaser image for the title song of the new album for the first time. MAMAMOO+ (Solar, Moonbyul) posted a teaser image of the title song 'GGBB' from their first single album "ACT 1, SCENE 1" on their official social media handles at midnight on March 22nd.

On the 21st, MAMAMOO+ pre-released the song 'Chico malo' in the new album, where Korean style and beauty coexist. The beat combined Korean traditional music with Latin and MAMAMOO+'s strong energy delivered thrilling pleasure to the listeners. In the music video released together, Korean traditional music artist Kim Junsu's aniri, Hanbok with an impressive contrast of colors, and props with Korean elements such as gayageum and folding screens received favorable reviews.

'Bad Guy' is a trap genre with an oriental atmosphere mixed with Korean traditional music and Latin, and is a three-dimensional depiction of resentment and longing for a loved one who has passed away. With the motif of the phrase "You can't go even ten miles away, you will get sick", it is expected that the concept of coexistence of Korean style and beauty will be announced, and MAMAMOO+'s strong energy will deliver thrilling pleasure to listeners.

Next, MAMAMOO+ foreshadowed their transformation into splendid artists with the title song "GGBB". Anticipation for the new album was further heightened by their ever-changing concept digestion ability that goes back and forth between 'poles and poles'. 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' is Mamamoo+'s first single album 7 months after the release of the digital single 'Better'. The new album, MAMAMOO+ has taken a step further from MAMAMOO and captured a more expanded musical spectrum that does not limit music and concepts. They are also expected to show their potential as 'trustworthy moms', foreshadowing their further developed musical capabilities by posting their names on the lyrics and composition of 'Chico Malo'.

ALSO READ: Kim Joo Hun reunites with Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin in new drama Diva of the Deserted Island

Advertisement