MAMAMOO reveals tracklist for ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ with new songs and remixes of old masterpieces

On September 8 KST, MAMAMOO unveiled an interesting tracklist for their upcoming second repackaged album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ releasing on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album contains a total of twenty-three songs, some new and some remixes of the previous songs by the girl group.

The purpose of this album is to take fans back to the seven-year-long journey of the group and feel the excitement, struggle and memories once again.

The album consists of orchestral versions of some of the biggest super hits by the act, including ‘Paint Me’, ‘Starry Night’ and the 2021 versions of the masterpieces ‘You’re the best’, ‘Words Don’t Come Easy’ and ‘Decalcomanie’.

Along with the classics, the album will also contain some interesting remixes like the ‘Blistering Sun’ version of ‘Egotistic’ ‘Rock’ version of ‘Gogobebe’, ‘MMME’ version of ‘Peppermint Chocolate’ and ‘Dramatic’ version of ‘Wind Flower’.

Here’s the tracklist for ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’.

Previously, RBW Entertainment revealed three different versions of concept photos for the album, including the ‘DIAMOND’, ‘Process’ and ‘Gemstone’ versions. The members looked absolutely stunning and captivating in all the concept images, flaunting their individual charms.

MAMAMOO debuted in June 2014 under RBW Entertainment with the single ‘Mr. Ambitious’ and consists of a total of four members- Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.

The group has time and again proved their expertise as artists by producing various super hit songs, not only as a group but also as individuals and in units.

It is needless to say that this album too is going to be full of surprises and good music!

