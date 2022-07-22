MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco are two jolly peas in a pod for ‘Somebody’ teaser image

MAMAMOO member Hwasa and soloist Loco have become quite the favourite duo over time. After Loco expressed his liking of the ‘HIP’ singer, she appeared on KBS 2TV's 'Hyena on the Keyboard' where the two worked together for the first time, resulting in a fantastic collaborative song ‘Don’t’.

Since then, fans have wanted to see an updated version of their friendship and it seems as though the two are ready to reveal much more. Announced a week ago on July 15, Hwasa and Loco are set to release yet another collaboration project. What appeared to be a one track shot at first, has now been revealed as a track list of two.

‘Somebody’ has been teased with a unique storyline involving the two stars as Hwasa enters to put up stickers reading ‘I WISH YOU’. Loco rides a scooter with a burger blowout toy behind it, only to keenly search for the stickers. His cheeky side is out once more as one of the stickers can be spotted on his tongue.

The latest update is the teaser image which puts their laid back and fun-loving selves on display. Hwasa with a large hat and Loco with a frayed shirt. They seem to be excited and in the moment, ready to reveal another bop. Check out the teaser image below.

The MAMAMOO member and the AOMG singer have released the tracklist which shows the release of ‘Somebody’ and another song ‘Lemon’ scheduled. Hwasa and Loco’s ‘Somebody’ will be released on July 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule