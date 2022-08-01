MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco enjoy their ‘bittersweet life’ in the captivating live clip for ‘Lemon’

On August 1, RBW released the live clip for Hwasa and Loco’s collaborative track ‘Lemon’ and they sound amazing together! Shot in a parking lot, the two show off brilliant chemistry as they sing about life being like ‘Lemon’, bitter but sweet. The R&B track carries a little electronic instrumental and the minimal chorus adds a sweet note to the song.

The title song 'Somebody!' topped the real-time music chart of domestic music site Bugs right after its release, and as of 8:00 am today (26th), it firmly maintained the position. The two swept the top spot on the music charts with the collaboration song 'Don't Give Me', which was released through the KBS music entertainment program 'Hyena on the Keyboard' in 2018, and once again showed great chemistry with the new song 'Somebody!’ captivated music fans.

The music video continues to be well received. It tells the story of Hwasa, who used to put small flyers all over her apartment in search of new friends in her boring daily life, and Loco, who found her, set out on a pleasant journey. After a happy journey together on a hamburger cart, the two end up riding a crane and flying in the sky, causing laughter. It is said that the lovely chemistry of the two people who filled the video created perfect synergy.

'Somebody!' contains a warm message to melt the ice-cold days with love. Loco's unique melodic rapping and fluttering vocals of Hwasa are harmonized to provide a pleasant refreshing feeling. Meanwhile, the new song 'Somebody!', which is full of lovely synergy between Hwasa and Loco, can be found on various music sites.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation members resemble mythological creatures in latest concept photos for ‘FOREVER 1’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.