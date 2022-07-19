MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco reunite after 4 years in the spoiler video for the upcoming single ‘Somebody’

On July 18, a spoiler video for Loco and Hwasa's new collaboration single album 'Somebody' was released through AOMG's official social media handles. The video consists of black-and-white tones of scenes from Loco and Hwasa's production of 'Somebody'.

The appearance of the two smiling while applauding as if satisfied in the recording studio raises expectations for the album. The title song 'Somebody’ and the b-side song 'Lemon', a total of 2 songs are included. There is a lot of interest in what kind of musical chemistry the two will show in this single.

Loco and Hwasa, the protagonists of 'Don't Give Me', which swept the music charts in April 2018, will reunite with 'Somebody' after about 4 years and 3 months. Through this, the proven synergy of the two artists is expected to be met once again. Meanwhile, Loco and Hwasa's new collaboration single ‘Somebody’ will be released on various online music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 25th.

Hwasa is a South Korean singer, rapper, and television personality currently signed to RBW. She debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO in 2014. She made her debut as a solo artist in February 2019, with the digital single ‘Twit’. Hwasa released her debut EP, titled ‘Maria’, and the lead single of the same name. The EP debuted at number seven on the Billboard World Albums chart and peaked at number eighty-one on the Billboard Top Current Albums Sales charts on July 11, 2020. Lead single ‘Maria’ was composed by Hwasa and producer Park Woo-sang with the goal of showing her growth as a singer-songwriter. Hwasa also wrote the lyrics for ‘LMM’ and composed ‘Why’.

Kwon Hyuk Woo, better known by his stage name Loco, is a South Korean rapper signed to hip hop label AOMG. His name ‘Loco’ means ‘crazy’ in Spanish. He won the first season of Mnet's rap competition ‘Show Me the Money’ in 2012.

